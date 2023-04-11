IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Injured? Fans Worried After SKY Gets Hit on His Eye

Suryakumar Yadav missed an easy catch and injured himself during match number 16 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 17th over of the DC innings as Jason Behrendorff bowled a length ball on the middle stump as Axar Patel lofted it straight over the bowler’s head towards long-on.

SKY lined up to take a regulation catch but seemingly lost the trajectory of the ball in the floodlights as the ball hit his gingers and smashed just over his left eye. The ball eventually was parried over the boundary ropes for a six as Suryakumar Yadav fell clutching his face.

The MI physio rushed over to check on Suryakumar Yadav, after a concussion test and had to be taken off the field for further treatment.

Axar did go on to complete his maiden fifty but eventually fell to Behrendorff with Arshad Khan taking a brilliant catch.

