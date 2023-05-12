IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in Awe of SKY's 100 as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar Applaud from Dugout

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, his maiden hundred, that left Virat Kohli in awe, during Indian Premier League (IPL) match number 57 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

SKY’s powerfull hitting powered Mumbai Indians to 218/5 as Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively.

Advertisement

RCB and India star Virat Kohli took to social media to applaud Suryakumar’s innings, poting: ‘Tula Maanla Bhau’ as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar applauded from the stands. Even GT skipper Hardik Pandya hugged his former teamamte.

ALSO WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century, Reaches the Mark With a Six on Final Ball

Fans were left mesmarised by SKY’s strokeplay:

GT’s star bowler Rashid Khan said that it was hard to bowl to SKY.

“SKY was unbelievable. It is hard to bowl to him and some of the shots he played were unbelievable," he saidat the mid-innigns break.