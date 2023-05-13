'Now There's Only One Sound, Suryakumar Yadav': Harbhajan Singh Calls SKY The Biggest Player in Mumbai Indians

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav and said he is the biggest player in the current Mumbai Indians set-up. Suryakumar has been in incredible form in the second half of IPL 2023 as he slammed a sublime century against Gujarat Titans on Friday. The batting maverick smashed arguably the best bowling line-up of the tournament all around the park to hit his maiden IPL ton.

The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a special show from SKY as the second-highest scorer for MI in the match was Ishan Kishan with 31. Surya put his foot on the accelerator in the slog overs and convert his fifty into a century in a really quick time. His knock helped Mumbai Indians edge past the table-toppers with a 27-run win.

Former MI spinner Harbhajan lauded Suryakumar for his exemplary batting and compared his popularity amongst the home fans with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga.

“I hope he [Suryakumar Yadav] remains fit and keeps on winning matches for Mumbai. Everyone chants his name when he walks out to bat. At one point it was all ‘Sachin..Sachin’, then ‘Malinga..Malinga’, but now there’s only one sound, Suryakumar Yadav. I don’t think there is a bigger player in this MI team," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The Turbanator called Surya the best in the business at the moment and said bowling a dot ball to him is a big achievement for bowlers.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better than Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. He plays with a different approach and has a great range of shots. Forget about taking his wicket, it will be a big achievement for bowlers if they are able to bowl a dot ball to him," he added.

The 32-year-old smashed 11 fours and 6 sixes during his 49-ball carnage at Wankhede Stadium. The flamboyant batter hit a six over square leg boundary on the final ball of the innings to reach his maiden IPL century.

Harbhajan was in awe of Surya’s batting in the ongoing season and said he single-handedly carrying the MI team on his shoulders.

“All I can do is bow down to Suryakumar Yadav. He is single-handedly carrying this Mumbai team. A few others have also done well, but he is on a different level," he added.