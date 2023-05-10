'They Tried to Make me Hit to..': Suryakumar Yadav Quells 'Plans' of RCB Bowlers With 83-run Blitzkrieg

Suryakumar Yadav dominated the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers and put in a masterful display for the fans of Mumbai Indians as the two teams locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 9. Suryakumar notched his best-ever score in IPL history after smashing 83 runs in 35 balls including 7 boundaries and six maximums.

The 32-year-old helped Mumbai Indians chase down RCB’s target of 200 runs in 16.3 overs, and courtesy of the win, Rohit Sharma’s side jumped to third place in the IPL 2023 points table, back in contention for a playoff berth.

While it wasn’t a night for the RCB bowlers, Surya hinted that the visitors came up with a ‘plan’ against him, and he advised Nehal Wadhera to continue to look for the gaps and stay on top of the opposition bowling attack.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, SKY won the Player of the Match award and hinted at how he foiled the plan of RCB bowlers who wanted the Mumbai Indians stalwart to hit the ball along the longer boundary.

“Much needed from team’s point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow," said Yadav after his match-winning knock.

“I said Nehal let’s hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don’t do anything different," he added.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis had guided RCB to a total of 199/6 however, Ishan Kishan’s 42-run effort in just 21 balls set the tone for Mumbai Indians and once Suryakumar arrived at the crease after Kishan’s departure, there was no stopping the world’s number 1 ranked T20I batter.

