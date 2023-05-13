'Epitome of the Greatness': Virender Sehwag's Blockbuster Remark After Suryakumar Yadav's Maiden IPL Century

Suryakumar Yadav came in for some much-deserved praise from the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar after his incredible hitting for Mumbai Indians which saw the 32-year-old notch his maiden IPL hundred on Friday night. MI defeated Gujarat Titans to reach third place in IPL 2023 points table and stay alive in the race for playoffs.

SKY needed just 49 balls to reach his first-ever century in the biggest T20 league in the world. Sehwag stated that Surya not only did well for himself, but he also raised the prestige of IPL as a competition following his heroics at the Wankhede Stadium on May 12.

Having started the campaign on a mixed note, Surya has found his best form and has been unplayable in recent games. He has already scored three fifties so far while helping Mumbai successfully chase down 200-plus totals three times this campaign. Speaking to Star Sports, Sehwag came up with a blockbuster reaction to Suryakumar’s knock.

“Surya has not only dazzled Wankhede with his batting but has also enhanced the prestige of this tournament. The way GT players praised Surya, was a sight to behold. This is the epitome of the greatness of this batsman. Now, we can say with full confidence that ‘Surya Hai To Mumkin Hai’," said the legendary Indian opener.

“Surya is playing with fielders of fine leg and square leg. He has a very good sweep shot in his batting repertoire. In doing so, Surya spoiled the rhythm of GT’s spinners and strengthened his team. On the basis of this strength, Vishnu Vinod played an entertaining and useful innings," added Sehwag.

Mumbai Indians reached a total of 218/5 after Surya’s crazy hitting which saw him smash 11 boundaries and six sixes. In reply, the Gujarat Titans scored 191/8.

It was an off day for the table toppers, however, Rashid Khan was very impressive with both the bat and the ball. Khan smashed 79 runs to help Hardik Pandya’s side reach close to the required target, but couldn’t prevent his side’s defeat.