IPL 2023: TCM Platform Leads the Way at Opening Ceremony of IPL's 16th Edition

Continuing the success saga of the Tata IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony and the 36th National Games Opening ceremony, TCM Platform was back with a bang at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the Tata IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony on the 31st of March, 2023. A beautifully curated and choreographed evening filled the air with joy and jubilation as TCM Platform led the way.

The star-studded ceremony of the IPL 2023 had three headlining acts to dazzle the audience with their incredible performances. Heartthrob musician Arijit Singh and his troupe took the audience on a magical journey through incredible vocal acrobatics and dazzling backdrops.

To build on the global success of South Indian cinema, TCM Platform brought the magic closer to the grand stage of Tata IPL 2023, with two of India’s most popular stars and youth icons - Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, rocking the stage. Both the stars set the stage on fire with their charismatic presence and dance performances.

Apart from the star-studded performances, the TCM Platform team envisioned a one-of-a-kind mid-inning drone show. A beautifully choreographed scintillating show of 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium, was a sensory overload for the audience on and off the field. The spectacular drone show brought the jubilant sky closer to the viewers, weaving within one another a stunning 2D & 3D imagery formation.

“The TATA IPL 2023 is one of the biggest platforms to connect with a larger audience base and ensure all-round entertainment. Being a pioneer in this segment, we, at TCM Platform, weaved an evening with carefully curated performances and attention to detail, so that the audience experience an evening of a lifetime. The star performers we invited created a sensuous ripple of music and dance to leave the audience in awe. We’re also delighted to offer the IPL’s first ever drone show with 1500 drones that created spectacular 3D formations above the Narendra Modi Stadium and added up to the magical night at the start of the TATA IPL 2023", said Chanda Singh, Director, TCM Platform and CEO, XP&D.

Sukrit Singh, Partner, TCM Platform, said, “The inaugural night of the TATA IPL 2023 was indeed spectacular. We gave our best to put up a show that would be remembered by all for a long time. When the occasion is the biggest celebration of cricket in the world, and it kicks off its 16th edition at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – the Narendra Modi Stadium, it calls for a grander celebration. Apart from the brilliant line-up of performers, we’re glad to have successfully executed the mesmerizing drone show to light up the sky and bring more cheer to the mega event."

The inaugural ceremony kept everyone at the edge till the match starts. The jubilant aura of the Stadium was complemented with the energy and delight from the performers as well as the audience.

