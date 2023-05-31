IPL 2023, Team of the Tournament: Playing XI of the Season Featuring Shubman Gill, Led by Faf du Plessis

An epic conclusion to what was a closely fought season of IPL ended with Chennai Super Kings winning the trophy for a fifth time in what was a last-ball finish. Plenty of Indian and overseas stars made the headlines across the two-month long tournament.

Here’s our selection of top performing stars from across the 10 franchises for the team of the season -

Shubman Gill

This was truly a season where Gill came into his own, revealing his true powers. Agree, in the first half of the tournament he was not able to convert starts but when he did, the results were scary. He blasted three centuries in just four innings. All three resulted in teams getting eliminated from the tournament. In the blink of an eye, he stormed to the top of the list of highest run-getters of IPL 2023 and stayed put to win the Orange Cap. 890 runs from 17 innings at 59.33 and an excellent strike-rate of 157.80. These numbers should be enough.

Faf du Plessis (captain)

The Mr. Consistent. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was a figure of consistency when opening the innings for them throughout the season. He was solid as ever, was electric in the field and for a major part of IPL 2023, was wearing the Orange Cap before RCB exited in the league stage. Du Plessis scored 730 runs in 14 innings at 56.15 and a superb strike-rate of 153.68.

Cameron Green

Green, the second-most expensive player in IPL history, could have easily crumbed under the heavy-weight of his incredible price tag. He didn’t. True, the allrounder didn’t make an impact with his fast bowling but with the bat, he stepped up when Mumbai Indians needed him the most. In the must-win clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Australian struck a blistering hundred in a 200-plus chase to keep his team alive in playoffs race. In 16 matches, he scored 452 runs at 50.22 at an outstanding strike-rate of 160.28 including one century and two fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav

Mr. 360. Suryakumar may have had a quiet start to the season but once he picked up the pace, didn’t look back. He finished with one century and five half-centuries to score 605 runs - the most by any MI batter this season. His presence in the middle-order was a source of strength for the five-time IPL winners as they consistently chased down 200-plust totals. He sent the ball sailing all over the park and struck at devastating strike-rate of 181.13.

Rinku Singh

Need a finisher? Call Rinku. Kolkata Knight Riders should thank the youngster for consistently bailing them out in what was a forgettable season for them. His five sixes in a row in the final over of a 200-plus chase against Gujarat Titans will certainly be remembered for a long time to come. It was a breakthrough year for Rinku who is now being tipped for India debut. He scored 474 runs at 59.25 and a strike-rate of 149.52.

Ravindra Jadeja

The images of Jadeja sprinting past the Gujarat Titans dressing room before meeting MS Dhoni who lifted him up in emotional scenes certainly made for a blockbuster finale. Needing 10 to win off two in an IPL final against one of the top bowlers of the season, ice-cool Jadeja lifted the fifth ball for a six and then tucked the following low full toss on his pads to fine leg for a four, leading to jubilant celebrations in the Chennai Super Kings camp. And let’s not forget that earlier in the match, he outfoxed the in-form Gill to have him stumped. He batted low down the order and scored 190 runs at a strike-rate of 142.85. It was with his left-arm spin bowling that Jadeja made the maximum impact. He took 20 wickets from 16 matches at 21.55 and an economy of 7.56.

Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper)

The only bright spot for Sunrisers Hyderabad in a wretched season was the impressive, dominating show from their South African star Klaasen. He dealt with pacers and spinners with equal ease. Arrived a little late as he was busy playing international cricket for South Africa but made immediate impact, scoring 448 runs from 11 innings at an average of 49.78 and a brilliant strike-rate of 177.07. He struck a blistering century and two half-centuries.

Rashid Khan

The Afghan legspinner is turning into one of the most consistent performers in IPL. He took 27 wickets from 17 matches at 20.44 and an economy of 8.23. This season though, he leaked runs unlike in the past when batters would usually try to see him through safely. In Powerplay overs, he leaked runs but in the middle and death overs, he was up for the challenge. With the bat too, he was impressive and nearly took GT to an unlikely when against MI when he blasted an unbeaten 79 off 32.

Mohammed Shami

In the Powerplay overs, Shami was a big threat. His 17 wickets during this phase is a record for a bowler in a single season of IPL. Overall, he took 28 wickets at 18.64 and an economy of 8.03. His spell of 4/7 in just three overs in the Powerplay phase against DC is still afresh. Shami finished with the Purple Cap as GT made the final for the second straight season.

Mohit Sharma

Hard work pays off. Ask Mohit who produced a sensational display after going unsold for two seasons - spending one of them as a net bowler for GT despite being a purple cap winner in the past. GT bet on him by purchasing him at the mini auction last year and he repaid the faith with 27 wickets from 14 matches at an outstanding average of 13.37 and an economy of 8.17. He produced his best during the second qualifier against MI taking 5/10 in just 2.2 overs.

Mohammed Siraj

Despite being ninth on the list of top wicket-takers of the season, Siraj makes the cut based on how effective he was in the Powerplay. He took 10 wickets in that phase. He took 19 wickets from 14 matches at 19.78 and an economy of 7.52. Siraj was slotted in regularly in crunch situations and he delivered and would often strike in the very first over itself.

Impact Players

Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel