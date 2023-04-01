IPL 2023: Teams Will Need Some Time to Ace 'Impact Player' Rule, Feels Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that the Indian Premier League teams will take some to ace the new Impact Player Rule which has been implemented in the cash-rich league from this season itself. Chennai Super Kings made the first use of the Impact Player rule on Friday in the season opener against Gujarat Titans as Tushar Deshpande replaced Ambati Rayudu after the first innings. However, it didn’t work out well for CSK as Deshpande leaked 51 runs in his 3.2 overs and claimed just one wicket.

Gujarat Titans also used the special rule but it was more of a forced call for them as Sai Sudarshan replaced the injured Kane Williamson and he came out to bat at number 3. Sudharshan scored 22 runs in his 17-ball stay in the middle. Williamson injured his knee while fielding and unfortunately he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Deshpande was among the five substitute players named by CSK after the toss. The others were Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane and Nishant Sindhu.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had named Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, K.S. Bharat besides B. Sai Sudharsan as their substitutes.

The Impact Player rule is implemented for the first time in this year’s edition of the tournament after the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) tested it out during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

While teams in IPL are taking nascent steps on how to ace it, the experts, meanwhile, have given thumbs up to the ‘Impact Player’.

“You need some time to understand new rules and acclimatise with new playing conditions. The same will be the case with all ten teams in the TATA IPL 2023. They will need some time to ace it," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, lauded the think tank in IPL for coming up with this innovative rule.

“It’s a very innovative move as you can now replace a player whom you feel is not suitable or has served his purpose with someone who can make an impact in the current playing conditions. So, kudos to BCCI, it’s a very good rule," he added.

