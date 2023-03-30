IPL 2023 To Be MS Dhoni’s Last Season? Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Doesn’t Think So

After a hiatus of three years, Chennai Super Kings fans are all set to witness MS Dhoni’s sensational exploits at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Speculations are rife that the IPL 2023 season will be Dhoni’s last outing. Amidst all the buzz around Dhoni’s final IPL appearance, Chennai supporters eagerly want the legendary Indian skipper to lift the IPL trophy, maybe one last time.

Several reports of Dhoni making his final IPL appearance this time might have been widely circulated but Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has a totally different opinion on this highly contentious matter. When asked about Dhoni’s future in IPL, Rohit did not think much before responding. “I’ve been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni’s last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," the Mumbai Indians captain told during a press conference on Wednesday, March 29.

Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, will kick off their IPL 2023 journey with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31. The opening fixture of the season will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Chennai skipper reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday to take part in the opening encounter of the season.

With four IPL titles to his name, MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful skippers in the history of IPL. Dhoni claimed his last piece of IPL silverware in 2021 after Chennai Super Kings got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash. The World Cup-winning skipper will be desperate this time to replicate a similar show to lift the IPL trophy once more.

The last season of the IPL had been quite topsy-turvy for both MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings side. From change in leadership to poor performance on the field, the Chennai team management had to endure a lot in 2022. After managing just four wins at the league stage, Chennai could only manage to finish their IPL 2022 campaign at the ninth spot.

Reinvigorated by the acquisition of England’s prolific all-rounder Ben Stokes, Chennai Super Kings will look to amend the mistakes this time in order to claim their fifth IPL title.

