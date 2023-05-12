IPL 2023: Ton-up SKY Stars as Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Titans Despite Rashid Khan's Heroics

Suryakumar Yadav’s sublime century followed by a clinical performance from the bowling unit in the first half helped Mumbai Indians beat defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. It was a dominant show from the five-time IPL champions as they crushed Titans with a 27-run win. Suryakumar was at his very best at Wankhede Stadium and scored his maiden IPL century to put Gujrat Titans under pressure right from the start. It was a classy knock as SKY played with the field and found boundaries with his incredible 360-degree batting.

The flamboyant batter stamped his authority over the table toppers and smashed them all around the park during his 49-ball 103-run knock. He smashed 11 fours and 6 sixes. He helped Mumbai Indians post a mammoth 218/5 in 20 overs.

MI vs GT Match Highlights IPL 2023

In reply, Rashid Khan entertained the crowd in the second half of the chase as he remained unbeaten for 79 as he punished Mumbai Indians bowlers with his exemplary batting at Wankhede. He was at his very best with the bat and ended up hitting 10 sixes and 3 fours but Gujarat managed to score 191/8.

Gujarat started the chase on a wrong note as young Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal dismissed in-form Wriddhiman Saha for just 2. It was also not an ideal homecoming for Hardik Pandya as he scored just 4 and edged the ball behind stumps to Ishan Kishan on Jason Behrendorff’s delivery.

While the wicket of Shubman Gill in the fourth over broke Gujarat Titans’ back. Mumbai Indian got the hold of the match after his wicket. It was a rare failure for Shubman as he was dismissed for 6.

David Miller did keep some hopes alive for the Titans but Madhwal returned to the attack and dismissed the Proteas batter for 41. The southpaw looked in good touch and smashed 4 fours and a couple of sixes.

In the end, Rashid Khan entertained the crowd with some big shots but it was too late as the game was far away from the Titans’ reach by then. The Afghan spinner displayed his batting prowess and whacked the ball all around the park

Earlier, apart from Surya’s blistering knock, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for MI after being put into bat, which negated the damage caused by Rashid Khan (4/30).

India and MI skipper Rohit could not convert his start but appeared to be getting back to his usual self at the crease, hitting a few exquisite shots in his 61-run opening stand in the powerplay with Ishan Kishan (31) to lay the platform for a big total.