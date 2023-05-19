'Maybe There Was an Argument..': Sehwag's Explosive Take on Markram's 'Behind the Scenes' Remark For Umran Malik

Umran Malik’s case has been a curious one, the speedster has played just 7 matches in IPL 2023 season after having emerged as one of the breakout stars last season. Malik was one of the finds of last year and after talk of his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, he’s had a monumental fall from grace as he struggled to find a place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI this season.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer hasn’t featured in a single game so far this month and has only managed to pick up five wickets this season.

Malik has bowled just 17 overs and what shocked fans was another bizarre statement from SRH skipper Aiden Markram who said he had no idea what was happening ‘behind the scenes’ when quizzed about the Indian youngster.

When Ian Bishop asked Markram about Malik’s absence, the Proteas international said “Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he’s a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don’t really what’s about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was not at all impressed with the way Markram put out his statement, however, he also criticised Malik for not doing enough with the ball to merit more chances, and he speculated whether there some unrest in the Sunrisers dressing room.

“I feel you can do anything behind the scene that is your life, you if you are performing in the ground and you are working hard for it, that is important for me. When I was the coach or mentor, I believed that when you in the ground I want to 100 per cent effort from you, off the field what you do, I have not meaning in that, that is your life," said Sehwag.

“I truly did not understand what ‘behind the scene’ meant. It could be that he (Umran) had a fight with the management or maybe there was an argument, then that is bad. You were given an opportunity, you did not perform, now you have to wait until your next chance. You should shut the mouths with your performance," added the explosive opener.

Sunrisers have had a dismal campaign so far and ahead of their last match in IPL 2023 season, the Orange Army remain rooted to the foot of the points table following their 8-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.