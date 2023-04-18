Trends :DC VS KKR LivePBKS vs RCB Dream11DC vs KKRPBKS VS RCB Pitch ReportLiam Livingstone
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Unchanged Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl, Rohit Sharma Back to Lead Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Unchanged Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl, Rohit Sharma Back to Lead Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram decided to field after winning the toss against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 19:52 IST

Hyderabad, India

IPL 2023: SRH captain Aiden Markram and MI skipper Rohit Sharma (Twitter)
IPL 2023: SRH captain Aiden Markram and MI skipper Rohit Sharma (Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to field first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Aiden Markram said that SRH have not made any changes to their side.

Advertisement

“We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We’ll see how conditions play and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It’s about guys exploring options and trusting them," Aiden Markram said after winning the toss.

RELATED NEWS

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Rohit Sharma said MI have made one change, bringing in Jason Behrendorff in place of Duan Jansen.

It’s been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We’ve to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He’s okay to go now," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Advertisement

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

When asked about MI’s bowling, Rohit said: " It’s work in progress, lot of new guys, young guys who are getting the feel of IPL, under pressure situations as well. They’ve come a long way in the last two games. They’ve shown glimpses that they can handle the pressure which is a good sign."

Advertisement

SRH vs MI Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Subs: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Subs: Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 19:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures