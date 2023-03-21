IPL 2023: Viacom 18 Partners With Mumbai Indians to Produce Exclusive Digital Content For Fans

Viacom 18, today announced its partnership with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, as the Official Partner ahead of TATA IPL 2023. As part of this partnership, Mumbai Indians will make available to JioCinema, all of Mumbai Indians’ digital content that fans have loved over the years, including behind-the-scenes, marquee content with star players, and much more.

Viacom18, through the partnership, will build an added layer of story-telling for the passionate fans of MI – the ‘Paltan’, which fans of cricket and sports will also truly enjoy. There will be digital-exclusive and original content that fans can watch on JioCinema. Simultaneously, the partnership comes on the back of Viacom18’s commitment to conjure up top-notch content offerings as part of its TATA IPL coverage.

Mumbai Indians currently have over 50 Million fans across the world, who are engaging and being entertained across platforms, and as the most followed TATA IPL team on Instagram, MI Paltan and cricket fans have come to enjoy the content experience.

“MI Paltan is one of the most active and passionate fan bases in the world. This partnership will give them more reasons to engage with us," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said. “Working with JioCinema will give fans a comprehensive and immersive content experience. Our intent behind this association is to continue elevating our offerings to our fans."

“We are thrilled to join forces with one of the world’s most successful T20 teams ever. Not just for their on-field exploits but Mumbai Indians are also very popular in terms of fan love, and that warrants nothing less than an unparalleled coverage of their journey as they go along," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava.

“The partnership will allow fans to be a fly on the wall through our lens and will help them interact with the franchise more intimately through JioCinema."

At the start of 2023, Viacom18 unveiled a slew of original content featuring TATA IPL icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra. The shows are an eclectic mix of free-wheeling discussions, interviews and features that give fans the most insightful, never-seen-before, and in-depth story-telling available on JioCinema.

The 2023 season of TATA IPL commences on 31st March, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. JioCinema is available to Airtel, Vi, Jio and BSNL subscribers.

