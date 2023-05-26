Watch: Akash Madhwal's Heartwarming Reaction After Being Handed Over the Match Ball With Which he took Five-for in IPL Eliminator

Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal etched his name in IPL record books after registering a sensational fifer in the Eliminator clash with Lucknow Super Giants.

The uncapped fast bowler became the first player in the tournament history to pick up five wickets in a playoff game.

Madhwal’s sensational bowling guided Mumbai to a big 81-run win against LSG.

Following the emphatic victory in the Eliminator, Madhwal was rewarded with the precious ball after Mumbai’s euphoric dressing room celebrations.

Needless to say, Madhwal was all smiles after receiving the priceless memento.

“More to come," Madhwal could be heard saying in the video shared by MI on Twitter.

Madhwal joined Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement last year but did not get a chance to make IPL debut in 2022.

The 29-year-old finally earned his maiden IPL call earlier this season during a game against Punjab Kings. With Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of action due to fitness issues, Madhwal got the chance to excel with the ball and he embraced the opportunity gleefully.

After playing seven matches so far, the Uttarakhand bowler has claimed 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.77.

Madhwal scripted his best IPL figures during the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

Giving away just five runs, Madhwal scalped five wickets in 3.3 overs.

“I was just practising, and waiting for this opportunity. I did my engineering and played tennis-ball cricket since it was my passion. Engineers have a tendency to learn early! I just practice, and that is what we execute. I’m proud of myself, but I’ll try to be better. Bumrah bhai has his own place, and I’m just trying to play a role. Nicholas Pooran was the best wicket. Everyone at home believes I’m working hard," Madhwal said after the game.

In their next game, Mumbai Indians will take on defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans in the second Qualifier tonight. The winner of the game will face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 final on Sunday.