Vijay Shankar 'Happy to Contribute' to Gujarat Titans' Success, Relishing 'Pressure' Ahead of Qualifier 2 vs MI

Ahead of Gujarat Titans’ crunch IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, Vijay Shankar was happy to have contributed to his side’s success as they made it into their second consecutive playoffs. Shankar also stated that he was enjoying the pressure of playing in the big games.

Speaking on the sidelines ahead of the toss of the Qualifier 2 as rain lashed down at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, Friday forcing a delayed start, Shankar said that he was even willing to roll his arm if need be.

“Feeling really good, the most important thing is to contribute to the team success, feeling happy about that. I think we have been playing some really good cricket, very important to trust our hard work and the playoff is something really interesting and a nice place to be in, so important for us to go out there and enjoy ourselves," said Shankar ahead of toss.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Toss at 07:45 PM, Start of Play at 8 PM

Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1, and against Mumbai Indians, they are not likely to get second chances but Shankar feels that the pressure will always be there, what mattered was to do their job.

“Pressure is always there, very important to enjoy the pressure and do our best. Irrespective of the game, it is important for us to do our best and trust the process," the middle-order batter added.

Having scored 301 runs in 12 matches for GT in IPL 2023, Shankar was quizzed about his preparation if he was asked to bowl against MI, and he stated that he has been preparing for the same.

“Hopefully, I keep practicing for that. Never know with the new rule and we have a lot of all rounders in the side as well, so it’s important for me to just keep preparing. If it happens, it happens," Shankar added.