6,6,6: Watch Vijay Shankar's Hat-trick of Sixes, Smashes Fastest Fifty by a Gujarat Titans Batter

Vijay Shankar lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday with a sensational knock of 63 runs from just 24 balls including a hat-trick of sixes in the final over against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The defending champions hosted the two-time champs KKR at their home in Ahmedabad on April 9 and after a good start by the Titans, their innings slowed down towards the middle, before a brilliant finish to the innings by Shankar.

As many as 41 runs came from the 11 balls in the last two overs, with Shankar playing a breathtaking knock at a strike rate of 262.50.

The highlight of Shankar’s knock were the three consecutive sixes he smashed in the final over of the inning against Shardul Thakur, taking the reigning champs past the 200-run mark.

Courtesy of Vijay Shankar’s brutal hitting, Rashid Khan and Co finished with a total of 204/4.

Watch Vijay Shankar’s hat-trick of sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders:

Hardik Pandya was unwell so Rashid captained the Titans and he won the toss and elected to bat first.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill stitched together an opening stand of 33 runs before Saha departed after scoring 17. Shubman Gill scored 39 in 31 balls helping set up a platform for his teammates. Sai Sudharsan was impressive, he scored a fifty, and if he had not been dismissed for 53, then the Titans could have scored even more.

Abhinav Manohar could only manage 14, while Miller scored just 2 runs in 3 balls apart from Shankar’s heroics.

For KKR, Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 wickets giving away 33 runs in his spell. Suyash Sharma also got a wicket and the 19-year-old gave away 35 runs. Last match’s hero with the bat for the Knight Riders, Shardul was on the receiving end of Shankar’s destructive knock.

