IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar Sets Twitter on Fire With 21-ball Fifty Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar slammed a blistering half-century during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Shankar smashed a 21-ball half-century to help the Titans post a mammoth 204/4 in 20 overs. It was Shankar’s fourth half-century in IPL but it was indeed the most impressive one as he smashed the KKR bowlers all around the park during his unbeaten 63-run knock.

The 32-year-old smashed 4 fours and five sixes during his blistering knock which also included a hat-trick of sixes in the final over of the innings.

Shankar completed his half-century with a six on the third ball of the final over and didn’t stop there as he made sure that Titans crossed the 200-run mark in front of their home fans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Shankar’s blistering knock.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans young top-order batter Sai Sudharsan continued his fine form with the bat and scored a sensible 53 runs off 38 balls, studded with three boundaries and two maximums. Earlier he hit a fine 62 *against Delhi Capitals in the previous match to help his team get over the line.

Shankar provided for the finishing touches in the 19th over, as he top-edged on his pull off Ferguson went for six. He followed it up by flaying a wide delivery over short third man for four and ended the 25-run over with a clean loft over long-off for six.

Shankar opened up on his rough patch in the last couple of seasons in IPL and said Gujrat Titans have shown faith in him by retaining him this season.

“Enjoying a lot more (this season). Last year something was off. This year I came in after a lot of runs in domestic. The franchise retained me, showed confidence in me. Support staff has been helping me a lot since we started our camp here. Have been working really hard. It was tough. I got injured in World Cup. Didn’t do well in couple of IPL seasons. Very important for us to keep doing well at whatever level. If we keep doing well, playing for country will happen automatically. Want to thank trainers and physio at NCA, and also here. I had surgery after last IPL and was out for a few months," he said after smashing fifty against KKR.

