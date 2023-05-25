Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma Celebrate MI's Big Win in IPL Eliminator, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar was all smiles after the team’s triumph over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Tendulkar was captured giving a standing ovation to the bowlers for putting up a dominating performance. The owners of the franchise - Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani - who were present at the Chepauk, also broke into emphatic celebrations after the big win.

Captain Rohit Sharma was captured celebrating his heart out after Akash Madhwal rattled the stumps of Lucknow’s last batter Mohsin Khan.

Sharing the golden reactions of the Mumbai Indians family, the official page of the IPL posted a video on Twitter, terming the victory an “MI-ghty special" one.

Advertisement

After Mumbai Indians advanced to the second Qualifier, fans wasted no time in anticipating captain Rohit Sharma’s sixth IPL title.

But first, Mumbai will need to overcome a star-studded Gujarat Titans to book a ticket to the final. Lucknow fans were left disappointed and went on to blame their batting department for the humiliating defeat. Some also pointed at Krunal Pandya’s poor captaincy that according to them, led to the outcome.

Advertisement

Considering the slower surface at the Chepauk, Mumbai captain Rohit elected to bat first after winning the toss. Lucknow made a roaring start as they got rid of both Mumbai openers in the first five overs.

Then Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav joined hands to provide a much needed push to the innings with Mumbai eventually taking the driver’s seat.

Powered by Green’s blistering 41, Surya’s quickfire 33 and some crucial cameos from Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera, Mumbai posted a challenging total of 182 runs.

Advertisement

In response, Lucknow experienced a rare batting collapse, courtesy of a fiery spell from Mumbai pacer Akash Madhwal.

The Uttarakhand bowler scythed through the Lucknow middle order and wrapped up the game with five wickets under his belt.

With his bowling figure of 5/5, Madhwal equalled an exceptional IPL record of India great Anil Kumble. The other Mumbai bowlers also shelled out top-notch performances with Lucknow folding up with 101 runs.

The Krunal Pandya-led side lost all of their wickets with more than three overs to spare. Mumbai Indians will meet Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on May 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.