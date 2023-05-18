Virat Kohli Smashes 103m Six, RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis' Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Virat Kohli was in the mood to attack against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain smashed a 103m six at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on May 18. Even RCB captain Faf du Plessis was left surprised by the breathtaking hit from Kohli.

Kohli smashed a 103m hit dispatching Nitish Kumar Reddy’s ball into the stands. The incident took place in the first ball of the ninth over of RCB’s innings, Kohli swung his arms with brute force and cleared the ropes after receiving a short-ish delivery.

The 34-year-old smashed a fifty in 35 balls to keep the Bengaluru-based franchise ticking as they hoped to chase down Sunrisers Hyderabad’s target of 187.

Watch Virat Kohli’s 103m six:

It was a day full of milestones for Kohli as he crossed the 500-run mark in IPL 2023 season, and his partnership with Du Plessis helped them create history as the RCB duo posted the most runs scored by an opening pair in IPL history.

The former RCB captain scored a century, his sixth IPL ton before getting dismissed on the very next ball.

However, Virat Kohli was given a standing ovation by his teammates upon his dismissal and his knock helped RCB win the match by 8 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen had also smashed a century earlier in the match as his knock helped SRH post a total of 186/5 on the board.

However, Kohli and Faf had other ideas, the RCB openers stitched together an opening partnership of 172 runs and they did the bulk of the scoring, Kohli smashed 100 while Du Plessis got 71 to help the Bengaluru-based franchise win the match by 8 wickets.

The victory helped RCB jump to fourth place in the IPL 2023 points table and they remain alive in the race for playoffs.