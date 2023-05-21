IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Joins Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler in Elite List With Back-to-Back Centuries

Virat Kohli once again flourished under pressure and produced a special knock to get his name into the record books. The batting maestro showcased his class at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujrat Titans. With a place in playoffs at the line, Kohli smashed his 7th IPL century to help RCB recover from the wickets in the middle overs to help them post a formidable 197/5 on the scoreboard.

It was Kohli’s second back-to-back century this season as he scored a sublime ton while chasing in RCB’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 34-year-old has proved once again proved his batting prowess on the big occasion.

Kohli became the third batter to score back-to-back centuries in the IPL as he joined Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan in the elite list.

Batsmen with back-to-back IPL hundreds

2 - Shikhar Dhawan (DC, 2020)

2 - Jos Buttler (RR, 2022)

2 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2023)

Kohli took charge on the bowlers in the powerplay and smashed them for boundaries but slowed down a bit in the middle overs when RCB started losing wickets from the other end. Kohli held his ground strong which was the need of the hour and switched gears once again the slog overs to score his record 7th IPL century.

It was a priceless innings in the context that none of the other RCB batters could even reach 30 and just like the good old days, ‘King Kohli’ set the narrative by playing with line, length and minds of the bowlers.

He kept the scoreboard moving with quick running between the wickets and boundaries at regular intervals which didn’t allow Gujarat Titans to put pressure on the home side.

With the ton, Kohli has now scored 634 runs in IPL this season thus far. He has moved to the second spot in Orange Cap tally as he breached the 600-run mark for the third time in IPL.

Batsmen with 600-plus runs IPL

4 - KL Rahul (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022)

3 - Virat Kohli (2013, 2016, 2023)

3 - David Warner (2016, 2017, 2019)

3 - Chris Gayle (2011, 2012, 2013)

2 - Faf du Plessis (2021, 2023)

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out, Noor Ahmad 2/39) vs GT.