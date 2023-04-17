WATCH: Virat Kohli Suffers Bizarre Dismissal Against CSK, Wife Anushka Sharma Stunned

Virat Kohli had an off day against Chennai Super Kings as the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener was dismissed on the fourth ball as RCB came out to chase CSK’s total of 226 runs. Kohli suffered a bizarre dismissal and his wife Anushka Sharma’s stunned reaction in the stands summed up the mood of the RCB fans once Virat had to depart.

The 34-year-old came into this match on the back of a fifty and a Player of the Match award in RCB’s win against Delhi Capitals by 23 runs but Virat couldn’t continue his rich vein of form and had to depart early.

With three fifties already this season, Kohli had scored more centuries in IPL 2023 than in the entire last season of IPL.

While the RCB opener was raring to go to chase down CSK’s massive target, however, the hosts lost both Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early in their chase of 227.

Virat Kohli’s dismissal in particular was as bizarre as it gets, the incident happened in the first over of RCB’s inning,

MS Dhoni turned to newbie Akash Singh with the new ball and he fully delivered on the CSK captain’s expectations. Kohli could score just 6 runs from 4 balls before a back-of-the-length delivery undid the former RCB captain.

Virat swung his bat hard but the ball took an inside edge off his bat, struck the talismanic batter’s shoes and then ricocheted into the stumps. The bails fell and Kohli looked in disbelief perhaps even cursing his luck.

Watch Virat Kohli’s bizarre dismissal:

While the Chinnaswamy Stadium had been roaring loudly, but Virat Kohli’s wicket silenced everyone, his wife Anushka was also stunned as she stood in the stands.

Despite the two early blows, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both scored fifties to keep RCB in the tie and take the match deep.

