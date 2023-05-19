‘Somebody May not be Happy’: Social Media on Fire as Netizens Take Dig at Gambhir, Naveen After Kohli’s Ton

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli set the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on fire with his scintillating hundred against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday night. Chasing 187, RCB foiled the ‘Orange Army’ at their own fortress after Kohli and Faf du Plessis launched an assault on the SRH bowlers. The opening batters set the record for the highest partnership for any wicket this season. Their 172-run stand is now the second-highest opening partnership for RCB and the fourth-highest opening stand in run-chases in IPL history.

Kohli notched up triple figures in IPL for the first time since 2019. He shifted gears after the 10th over in the chase, scoring 52 runs in 29 balls to reach the milestone. Kohli smashed a six to bring up his century, got a hug from the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and the entire Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium erupted in joy.

RCB’s entire dugout bowed down and gave a standing ovation to the opening batsman while people on social media had already lost their cool. Meanwhile, a few tweets drew massive attention as they took a subtle dig at the Lucknow Super Giants camp.

Renowned journalist and former DDCA president Rajat Sharma congratulated Kohli on his 6th IPL hundred, adding that ‘somebody somewhere may not be happy’. The comment indirectly pointed toward Gautam Gambhir who was involved in a heated exchange with Kohli in the IPL 2023 match no. 43 in Lucknow.

“Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy," Sharma tweeted.

On the other hand, Swiggy Instamart came up with a cheeky tweet that seemed to be taking a shot at Naveen ul Haq. The Afghan pacer had shared a picture of mangoes on his Insta story to tease Kohli a few days after the altercation at Ekana Stadium earlier this month.

“Sorry mango… cheeku is the real king," wrote Swiggy on Twitter.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir also showered praise on Kohli, stating, “what an inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow." Following this tweet, the fans are of the opinion that the Pakistan pacer praised Kohli to mock Babar Azam.

Surayakumar shared Kohli’s photo on his Instagram, writing, “Maanla re Bhauuu." The same was the caption of the latter’s Insta story when the ace Mumbai Indians batters scored a century against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

It was a special night for Kohli whose 100-run effort ensured that RCB jumped to fourth place in the IPL 2023 points table. He crossed the 500-run mark in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, while his opening partnership with Faf du Plessis now has scored the most runs in a single edition of IPL.