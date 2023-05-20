Virat Kohli Batted in Nets For 2 Hours Before Smashing Century Against SRH, RCB Share Glimpses | WATCH

Virat Kohli recently smashed his 6th IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad and equalled Chris Gayle’s record for most tons in the history of the league. It was a blistering knock from Virat but did you know that the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captained sweated it out in nets 2 hours earlier before taking the SRH bowlers to the cleaners?

RCB on Saturday shared a video of Virat Kohli smashing the ball hard inside the nets before he repeated those heroics against the Orange Army at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 18.

With RCB chasing 187 to win, Kohli put together an opening stand of 172 runs with Faf du Plessis as the pair of them took the game away from SRH. Kohli’s reached his century, his first in IPL since 2019 with a maximum, before departing on the next ball.

His knock included 12 boundaries and four sixes, and it came at a blistering strike rate of 158.73 and the 34-year-old would go on to pick up the Man of the Match award.

What’s even more impressive is that Virat had already batted in the nets 2 hours before he unleashed the carnage upon Sunrisers’ bowlers. RCB shared a video of Kohli’s preparation for the century as he perfect every shot in the notebook before bringing it out in reality and what unfolded was a scintillating knock that entertained the entire nation and kept RCB alive in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs.

Watch Virat Kohli smashing the ball hard in the nets for two hours before notching his 6th IPL hundred:

Courtesy of Kohli’s ton and Faf du Plessis’ 71-run knock, RCB won the match against SRH by 8 wickets and the Bengaluru-based franchise return to action on Sunday as they hope to seal a place in the playoffs however they face a daunting prospect against the defending champions Gujarat Titans who are sitting pretty atop the IPL 2023 points table.