'Real King of Cricket': Pak Pacer In Awe of Virat Kohli's Century vs SRH, Calls Him 'Favourite Player'

Mohammad Amir has often expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli and since Thursday night, the Pakistan fast bowler seems to be awestricken by the latter’s knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed the ‘Orange Army’ while chasing a challenging 187. The former captain scored a hundred, his first in IPL since 2019 and 6th overall, and also featured in a 172-run stand with Faf du Plessis as Bangalore won the southern derby by 8 wickets. The victory took them into the top four, keeping their playoff chances very much alive.

Kohli was all class as he hit four maximums and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis cracked seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass. Often criticised for slowing down post the powerplay, Kohli settled the debate with some extraordinary shots as he kept dealing in boundaries. He completed his hundred with a six off Bhuvneshwar before holing out in the next ball.

Meanwhile, Amir was highly impressed with Virat’s strokeplay. In his latest YouTube video, the Pakistan pacer said there’s no comparison between the ace Indian batter and any other cricketer across the world.

“I adore him always; I’ve said it before as well. He is my favourite player of this era. There is no comparison between Virat and any other player. His achievements are unbelievable and he has added another to the list. The way he scored a hundred, it was crucial because it came in a must-win game. And he played some mind-blowing shots as well," Amir said.

“That’s the sign of a big player; he rises up to the occasion. This was his sixth IPL hundred and altogether, he now has 81 hundreds to credit. That’s why call him the real king of cricket in this era. If he plays for five more years, just imagine how many records will he shatter," he added.

The victory has taken RCB to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points. They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.