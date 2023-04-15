IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Debutant Vyshak Star as Royal Challengers Bangalore Outclass Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a clinical 23-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It was a supreme bowling performance from RCB bowlers as they managed to defend a below-par 175-run target at Chinnaswamy quite comfortably. It was a collective effort from RCB in the second half of the game to hand Delhi Capitals their fifth defeat in a row.

Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak was the stand-out performer with the ball for RCB as he claimed three wickets in his four-over spell. While Mohammed Siraj claimed two as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 151/9 in 20 overs.

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC Match Highlights

While it was a horror start for Delhi Capitals in the chase as they lose Prithvi Shaw early in the first over. Shaw, who was not included in the starting XI and was used as the Impact Player at the start of the chase. The swashbuckling opener pushed the fourth ball of the first over at cover where Rawat made a dive to stop the ball and didn’t waste much time to throw the ball at the bowler’s end as the direct hit ended Shaw’s stay.

Delhi just kept losing wickets after that as Mitchell Marsh was also dismissed for a duck in the second over by Wayne Parnell. It didn’t stop there as young Yash Dhull became Mohammed Siraj’s victim in the next over for just 1. Skipper David Warner tried to stabilise the Capitals’ chase but was dismissed by debutant Vyshak in the final over of the powerplay.

Experienced campaigner Manish Pandey displayed some fighting spirit with a fine half-century but he didn’t get enough support from the other end. While in-form Axar Patel also scored a handy 24 but RCB kept taking wickets at regular intervals to pin Delhi Down in the chase.

Earlier, invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174 for 6 which was a below-par score at their home ground.

RCB were going all guns blazing as Virat Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty of the tournament and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 14 balls; 3×6) was in a six-hitting spree. It was a fine knock from the former RCB skipper which was laced with 6 fours and a six. He managed to stabilise the RCB innings after Faf du Plessis’ departure but he failed to convert the fifty into a triple-figure score. He was dismissed right after the fifty. It was a juicy full toss from Lalit Yadav that lured Kohli to play a big shot but he failed to time it and was caught near the boundary rope by Dhull.

Meanwhile, it was the third fifty of the season for Kohli as he has already crossed the 200-run mark this season.

Kuldeep Yadav put RCB on a backfoot by dismissing Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik on back-to-back deliveries.

DC spin trio of Kuldeep (4-1-23-2), Axar Patel (3-0-25-1) and Lalit Yadav (4-0-29-1) seized the momentum in the middle overs as RCB failed to finish big in the slog overs and scored 174/6 which turned out to be enough for them in the end.

