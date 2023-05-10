'The Competition is...': Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Message After Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram Antics

Virat Kohli has posted yet another cryptic message days after his brutal spat with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Naveen posted a series of stories on Instagram on Tuesday seemingly mocking Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kohli after their defeat to Mumbai Indians.

Both Virat and Naveen took to Instagram to post cryptic messages after their on-field outburst during the IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG, although the Afghanistan pacer has been dropping some hints on social media which appeared to mock Kohli and RCB on Tuesday.

The former RCB captain wasn’t having it though he himself shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday along with an interesting caption.

In the picture shared by the 34-year-old, he can be seen seated under a light although it was the caption which was intriguing.

“The competition is all in your head. In reality it’s always you vs you," wrote Kohli.

Naveen on Tuesday, posted a story on Instagram during MI vs RCB match right after Kohli’s wicket in the first over. The Instagram story featured mangoes in the foreground while Piyush Chawal was on the TV.

‘Sweet Mango’s’ read a note on Naveen’s post which garnered the attention of plenty of fans.

Earlier, Naveen-ul-Haq’s picture with MS Dhoni ad gone viral on social media, just days after his verbal spat with Kohli.

The two cricketers came face to face in the 17th over of LSG’s innings during the match at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, and Virat as well as Naveen had to be separated after they exchanged some fiery words.

After the end of the match, they locked horns once again while shaking hands with each other and subsequently, Virat was also embroiled in a war of words with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

While Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees after their on-field antics, Naveen was fined 50% of his fee by the BCCI for breaching IPL’s code of conduct.

