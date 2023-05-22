IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Walks Off Injured in GT's Win over RCB, Big Concern for India Ahead of WTC Final

Virat Kohli appeared to be injured and spent the last few over of match number 70, the last of the league phase, of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In the 15th over, Kohli jammed his knee on the ground after taking the catch of Vijay Shankar off the bowling of Vijay Kumar Vyshak in the deep mid-wicket. After looking uncomfortable, Kohli spent the last over of the match in the dug out.

Even though GT lost wickets but managed to chase down RCB’s total to knock them out of IPL 2023, winningthe match by 6 wickets.

Shubman Gill slammed a sparkling unbeaten century as the result paved the way for Mumbai Indians’ entry into the playoffs as the fourth team.

After Virat Kohli nailed his seventh IPL hundred and second consecutive ton of IPL 2023 in must-win match for Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal last remaining spot for the playoffs, the right-handed batter said he feels like he’s playing at his best again in T20s.

Right from the word go, Kohli hit ground running after a long wait of 55 minutes for the game to start due to rain and unleashed a masterclass in carrying the bat through the innings in front of a hugely supportive home crowd through his unbeaten 101 off 61 balls.

“A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don’t feel like that at all. I feel I am playing my best again, enjoying myself, hitting gaps and big ones at the end. You have to rise to the occasion when the situation demands, and I take a lot of pride in doing, and I’ve been doing it a while now. I feel really good in my game right now," said Kohli in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters after taking Bangalore to a competitive 197/5.

Kohli now has the most centuries by a batter in the IPL, going past his former Bangalore team-mate Chris Gayle. He mesmerised everyone with his magical bottom-handed shots, controlled footwork and usage of wrists to hit 13 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 165.6, taking the side to a big total despite wickets falling around him, and went off the field to a rousing standing ovation from the crowd.

