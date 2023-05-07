IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma Catches Virat Kohli Off Guard With Hilarious Prank, Axar Patel Bursts Into Laughter | WATCH

Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli have played together since their U-19 days, and the duo were reunited after Delhi Capitals’ 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat had also called Ishant his ‘best friend’ since they had been together for so long and on Saturday, the veteran pacer decided to play a prank on the former Indian captain.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL, Virat can be seen laughing his heart out joined by Sharma, and Axar Patel after the end of the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The video also featured glimpses of the 34-year-old getting quite an ovation from fans in Delhi, he also met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of the match.

Later in the clip, the ex-RCB skipper also shared a laugh with Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson. However, the funniest part was when Virat and some of the other players sat together on-field after the match.

Kohli was speaking to the group when he was caught off guard as Ishant hit Virat with what appeared to be a paper ball. Axar Patel stood behind Virat Kohli and he couldn’t control his laughter after witnessing the incident.

Watch:

Siraj was also among the players who sat together after the match and Delhi Capitals shared a picture of the group along with a hilarious caption.

“Toh Chalein Rama ke Chole Bhature khane?" wrote DC on social media, knowing very well how Kohli is fond of Chole Bhature.

Talking about the match, RCB managed to score 181/4 courtesy of Kohli’s fifty and Mahipal Lomror also got a half-century, but Philip Salt smashed an 87-run knock, followed by Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten 35-run inning which helped Delhi Capitals score 187/3 in just 16.4 overs and win the game with ease.

