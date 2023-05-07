'One of the Best..': Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan's 'Brilliant' Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers | WATCH

Virat Kohli was full of praise for Rashid Khan after the Gujarat Titans spinner took a sublime catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 7. Khan had earlier missed a catch but redeemed himself but taking a catch which will go down as one of the contenders for the catch of the season.

The Afghanistan spin wizard had earlier dropped an easy catch of Mayers however, he made it up by taking a sublime catch. Rashid ran 28 meters before diving full length to complete the catch as he fell onto the ground but held on to the ball for dear life.

Even Virat Kohli hailed Rashid’s catch calling it ‘one of the best’ he’d seen in his illustrious career, which is high praise from the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, who took to Instagram and shared a story about Rashid’s ‘brilliant’ catch.

“One of the best catches I’ve ever seen. Brilliant," wrote the 34-year-old who had earlier praised Wriddhiman Saha as well for his breathtaking 81-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants.

The incident took place in the 9th over when Mohit Sharma came on to bowl and delivered a slower delivery which Mayers pulled into the stands but didn’t get enough power on it and thus the ball went high in the air.

Khan had actually over-run while trying to judge the ball and he ran deep backward square leg to take a sublime catch.

In skipper Hardik Pandya’s words, it was a game-changing catch since Lucknow were at 88 for 0 as they set out to chase 288, although, after Mayers departed having scored 48 runs, LSG then couldn’t keep up with the asking run rate.

Eventually, Lucknow could only muster up 171/7 in reply to GT’s 227/7, thus losing the match by 56 runs.

