"It Might Be The Last Month Of Me Playing..": Virat Kohli Reflects on 'Tough' Phase of Career

Virat Kohli has begun IPL 2023 season with a bang having already smashed three fifties so far this term, whereas in the entire IPL 2022 campaign he could only smash two half-centuries. For the past couple of years, Kohli has struggled to breach the three-figure mark as well, but ever since Virat scored his much anticipated century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year, he’s rediscovered his form and has smashed three centuries in 2023 alone, five in total since the Asia Cup.

In a recent interview, Kohli revealed that during his lean phase, there was a time when he thought it was the ‘last month’ of his playing career.

“Most important factor in this whole transitional period before the Asia Cup last year was that I was willing to let go off everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket, and I was absolutely okay with it," said Kohli in an interview with Robin Uthappa on Jiocinema.

The 34-year-old has been struggling to translate his starts into big scores and took a break from cricket, after India’s tour of England last year. Kohli said that he contemplated retiring from the sport, but as fate would have it runs started to flow out of his bat once he made his comeback.

“Everyone was like we observe this and this is the solution for it. I couldn’t get the point across that whatever shortcoming is there, is because of this (points towards his head). When you are not right normally, you are over the place. There were no technical issues because I have done this for 15 years. It can’t be that all went to a standstill and technical issues pop right out," added the former Indian skipper.

“When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again and people were like ‘oh you made some serious changes’, But I didn’t pick up the bat for six weeks," he stated further.

The Delhi-born talismanic batter found his form after the Asia Cup, finished as the leading run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2022 and has been in a rich vein of form ever since.

Virat Kohli is also among the front-runners in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race and is will be gunning to help RCB win their elusive maiden IPL title.

