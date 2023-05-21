Virat Kohli's Record 100: AB de Villiers Says 'When We Need Him...', Chris Gayle Bows Down to the King

Virat Kohli scored his seventh Indian Premier League hundred, his second on the trot, in match number 70, the last of the league phase, of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

Kohli’s former RCB teammate and South African legend AB de Villiers took to social media to write: “Virat is there when we need him!"

Advertisement

Back in the JioCinema studio, Chris Gayle bowed down to King Kohli.

ALSO READ | RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Sets New IPL Record With 7th Century Against Gujarat Titans

Here is how IPL and other teams reacted to Kohli’s century:

Kohli’s contemporaries and former stars too hailed the King:

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s ton:

At the mid-innings break, Kohli said he is playing his ‘best T20 cricket again’.

“Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket," Kohli said.