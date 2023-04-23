Trends :GT VS MI LIVEGT VS MI Dream11WTC 2023 IndiaNarendra Modi StadiumAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Registers Second Golden Duck in a Row Wearing RCB's Special Green Jersey

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Registers Second Golden Duck in a Row Wearing RCB's Special Green Jersey

It was the second time in a row when Virat Kohli got out on the first ball while donning the green RCB jersey.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 20:43 IST

Bengaluru, India

Virat Kohli was dismissed on a golden duck against Rajasthan Royals (Sportzpics)
Virat Kohli was dismissed on a golden duck against Rajasthan Royals (Sportzpics)

It seems like Virat Kohli and the Green Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey is not an ideal match in recent times as the 34-year-old registered a golden duck against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday. It was the second time in a row when Kohli got out on the first ball while donning the green RCB jersey. While last season it was the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Sunday, pacer Trent Boult started the proceedings with the new ball for Rajasthan Royals and he pitched it up for Kohli who missed it completely and got plumb in front of the wicket.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 31 Live Updates

Advertisement

While last season it was Jagadeesha Suchith who got the better of the star RCB batter who had an underwhelming last season. He got caught by former SRH skipper Kane Williamson.

RCB showcase their commitment towards green initiatives by wearing Green jerseys in one of their matches.

The Green Game was conceived in 2011 and since then RCB have dedicated one of their home matches to the ‘Go Green’ initiatives to spread awareness and the need for a cleaner and greener environment.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Kohli’s wicket on Sunday was Trent Boult’s 100 scalp in the Indian Premier League as he continued his imperious form with the ball this season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2023 match at M.A Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

While RR stuck to the same playing XI, RCB made one change as David Willey came in for Wayne Parnell.

Advertisement

On the other hand, RCB stand-in captain Kohli said the regular skipper Faf du Plessis continues to play as an impact substitute.

“It was pretty easy to choose, we’d have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn’t say that to Sanju, but I’m very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted," Kohli said.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

On captaining the team, Virat said: “They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing. So I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. Faf continues to play as an impact sub."

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

first published: April 23, 2023, 17:03 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 20:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Takes Internet By Storm With Hot Photos In Neon Green Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures