'T20 has Moved on From Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Saba Karim's Shocking Remark While Praising Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Saba Karim, who was also part of BCCI’s selection committee in the past made a rather shocking tweet while praising Yashasvi Jaiswal after the Rajasthan Royals youngster smashed an unbeaten 98-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Karim tweeted that he feels the T20 game has moved on from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when he sees the likes of Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.

Jaiswal narrowly missed his second century of the IPL 2023 season, having earlier smashed a ton against Mumbai Indians in the 1000th match of IPL.

Although, against KKR, there were not enough runs on the board as Jaiswal hit a winning boundary and reached 98 but helped his side register a clinical 9-wicket win.

The victory helped the Royals move to third place in IPL 2023 points table behind the likes of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. While many cricketers of past and present lauded Jaiswal for his heroics against KKR on Thursday, including the likes of Brett Lee, Suresh Raina who backed the youngster to go on and make his India debut very soon, there was one tweet from Saba Karim which raised plenty of eyebrows.

The former Indian wicketkeeper compared Jaiswal to the likes of Kohli, and Rohit saying that the T20 game has moved on from the aforementioned duo.

“When one sees Jaiswal and SKY bat, it is amply clear that T20 game has moved on from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli!!" tweeted Karim, while also tagging the likes of Anil Kumble and Harsha Bhogle in his post.

While Kohli is also in the running for IPL 2023 Orange Cap having smashed 420 runs in 11 innings for RCB, Rohit has struggled to stamp his authority this season and the Mumbai Indians captain only has 191 runs in 11 outings this year with an average of 17.36 that pretty much sums up the 36-year-old’s struggles.