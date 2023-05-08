'175 Centuries, Million Memories': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Reunite Ahead of MI vs RCB Match | WATCH

Virat Kohli caught up with Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2023 clash against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, May 9. The legendary Indian batters shared a laugh and had a gala time together, with RCB’s official Twitter handle sharing a video of Kohli and Tendulkar’s reunion.

The Bengaluru-based franchise came up with a heart-warming caption as they shared pictures of the two iconic figures of Indian cricket.

Kohli and RCB travelled to Mumbai to take on Rohit Sharma’s side looking to return back to winning ways after losing their last match to Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

Advertisement

Live Score KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Fifty Takes Punjab Kings to 179/7

Mumbai Indians also lost to Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk recently and both sides are perched in the mid-table with 10 points from 10 games.

With just 4 matches remaining for MI and RCB, both sides need to get to the magic mark of 16 points, needing to win at least three games to reach the playoff of IPL 2023 season.

RCB shared pictures of Virat Kohli’s meet-up with Sachin at the Wankhede on Monday during a practice session, along with a glorious caption.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: GT Close in on Playoff Spot; RR, LSG Slip; SRH Keeps Hopes

“59679 international runs, 175 centuries and a million memories in one frame!" wrote RCB. They would then go on to share a video of the legendary duo, wherein Sachin and Virat could be seen sharing a laugh upon their reunion.

Advertisement

“Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today," read the caption of the viral video.

Watch Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar’s reunion ahead of MI vs RCB clash:

Advertisement

Virat Kohli has scored 419 runs in the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign including six half-centuries, the first of which came against Mumbai in RCB’s inaugural league game this season.

The 34-year-old is currently in fifth place on IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings and will be looking to add to his tally of 7,000 runs in the league.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here