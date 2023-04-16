After Giving Death Stare to Ganguly, Virat Kohli 'Climbs the Roof' as RCB Thrash DC - See Photo

Virat Kohli is a one-of-a-kind character, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper turns up his aggressive nature on the field, but whenever he’s away from the cricket ground, the 34-year-old has a funny side to him as well. Often spotted dancing on the field, there’s no denying the fact that when it comes to decisive moments, Kohli’s fiery character takes over his jolly nature.

On Saturday, Virat hogged the limelight as he smashed a fifty against Delhi Capitals and won the Player of the Match award, helping RCB defeat DC by 23 runs. However, during the match, there was a moment when the former RCB captain came face to face with DC’s Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

The two former Indian captains do not see eye to eye, ever since Kohli stepped down as India’s T20 captain and was subsequently asked to relinquish the ODI captaincy as well.

A video also went viral on social media, wherein Ganguly could be seen skipping the line to avoid a handshake with Virat Kohli. While fans hailed Virat for his heroics against Ganguly’s Capitals, on Sunday, he revealed the funny side of himself to his fans.

The talismanic batter recently shared a picture of himself, revealing the kid inside him as Virat enjoyed a gala time inside the children’s playing zone.

While you’d imagine that Kohli, who is now a father to Vamika would have accompanied her daughter to the children’s playing zone, he himself enjoyed some time in the play zone and shared the picture with an apt caption.

“Dil toh baccha hai Ji," wrote Virat Kohli while sharing snaps of himself inside the play zone.

The comments section was flooded with fans’ comments as they lauded Kohli’s hilarious antics.

The Delhi-born cricketer has enjoyed a great time with the bat in IPL 2023 so far, having already surpassed his tally of fifties from last season, while Virat managed to score just two half-centuries during the entire campaign last term, he already has notched three fifties this time around while opening for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to seventh place in the IPL 2023 points table with only their second win this season, and they will be looking to continue their good run of form at home when RCB host Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17.

