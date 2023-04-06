IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Eyes Records Aplenty as RCB Lock Horns With KKR at Eden Gardens

There was something special about Virat Kohli during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s inaugural IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians as the former skipper played like a man possessed, helping RCB pick up an easy 8-wicket win over Rohit Sharma and Co.

With such a blockbuster start to his IPL 2023, Kohli will look to continue that momentum as he gears up to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 6, Thursday. The iconic fortress of KKR has been a happy hunting ground for Virat who smashed a memorable century in Kolkata in 2019 and he even made his debut in RCB colours against KKR.

Ahead of the latest chapter of this iconic rivalry between the two franchises, Kohli has a chance to smash plenty of T20 records. Not only does the 34-year-old stand amongst the top picks for the orange cap of IPL 2023, but he will also look to get one over a struggling KKR who were beaten by the Punjab Kings in their inaugural match of the season.

The former RCB skipper Virat has a chance to complete a century of catches in IPL, well renowned for his explosive fielding, the Delhi-born player has 94 catches to his name currently. The match against KKR will be Kohli’s 225th outing in the colours of his beloved Bengaluru-based franchise.

He is just 92 runs away from crossing the 11,500 runs mark in the T20 format, the leading run-scorer of IPL has 5 tons and 45 fifties for RCB.

Virat is also 29 runs away from entering the 500-runs club at the legendary Eden Gardens in the T20 format while KKR skipper Nitish Rana also needs to score just 8 runs to join the same elite list.

Kohli scored 82 runs in just 49 balls during RCB’s chase in the previous fixture against Mumbai Indians, as they easily chased down the required total of 172 runs with 22 balls to spare.

Earlier, Tilak Verma’s scintillating 84-run knock in 46 balls inspired the five-time IPL champs to a fight-worthy total.

