'Want a Cheese Pocket?': Kohli Trolls DK as S&C Coach Comes Up with 'Trainer Test'

A terrific 112-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) has kept Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) breathing in the playoffs race. With two more games to go in the final week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Faf du Plessis-led side will give their best shot to book a berth in the next round of the tournament.

After conquering Jaipur, the Royal Challengers will fly to Hyderabad for their next fixture against SRH. Ahead of yet another must-win clash, Virat Kohli shared a picture featuring wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and RCB strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu. The former captain took a hilarious dig at DK as Basu could be seen offering them a cheese pocket.

“Trainer test. Basu sir - do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way, dk – (drooling face emoji)," Virat captioned the image.

Kohli has been one of the fittest cricketers across the globe and has been an inspiration to many. He has often spoken publicly about the strict regime he has been following to keep himself fit. It’s not surprising if he denies having a cheese pocket or any other food with more calories but the way DK is staring at the food item is relatable.

Dinesh Karthik, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter, was a revelation for the RCB last season when he returned to the franchise after 7-odd years. He established himself as a finisher and played some remarkable knocks under pressure situations. Impressed with his remarkable stroke play, he was even named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, this season he has been far away from what he did in 2022.

In 12 games, Karthik has scored just 140 runs at a strike rate of 135.93. He has struggled to get runs this season and averaged just 12.73. Whereas last year, he was on a roll. He played all 16 games and amassed 330 runs at an average of 55 and a staggering strike rate of 183.

After playing SRH in Hyderabad, the RCB will fly back home and hosts the Gujarat Titans in what will be the last league stage game of the season – IPL 2023, match no. 70. The defending champions have already qualified for the knockouts and it will be interesting to see if RCB can have a top finish this season.