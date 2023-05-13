Virat Kohli 'Eyes the Prize' Ahead of RCB's Crunch IPL 2023 Fixture Against Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli has had a stellar time in the colours of Royal Challengers Bangalore so far in IPL 2023 season, and the former RCB captain is leaving no stone unturned to take his side in the IPL playoffs.

Kohli on Saturday shared a picture as he was seen sweating it hard in the nets, the 34-year-old appeared to be ‘focused’ on the ball while practising as he had his ‘eyes’ on the immediate goal, to carry RCB into the playoffs as they geared up to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The former Indian skipper arrived in Jaipur on Friday as he left Mumbai after RCB lost to Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in their previous outing. The defeat left the Bengaluru-based franchise in sixth place on the IPL 2023 points table.

With 10 points from 11 games, RCB can reach only a maximum of 16 points if they win their next three games and maintain a healthy net run rate. Faf du Plessis’ side currently have a net run rate of -0.345, meaning they have a task at hand in their next three matches.

Kohli however was looking forward to the challenge as he shared an image of himself batting in the nets, ‘eyeing’ just the ball, like it was the ultimate prize.

Sharing the picture, the Delhi-born talismanic batter used just the ‘eye’ emoji, but the image in itself spoke a thousand words.

Virat has been very active on social media these days, the RCB opener had lauded Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal via his Instagram stories after the duo’s blistering knocks in recent matches.

Kohli himself would love to replicate those heroics and RCB could use a special knock from their former captain who didn’t have an outing to remember in the previous game against Mumbai.

Virat Kohli has amassed 420 runs with the willow in 11 innings for the Bengaluru-based franchise in IPL 2023 campaign as he sits in sixth place for the IPL Orange Cap race. Du Plessis, the RCB captain currently holds the Orange Cap, he’s scored 576 runs in 11 matches, just a single run more than second-placed Yashasvi Jaiswal who has 575 runs in 12 outings.