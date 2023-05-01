IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's 'Cheerful Mood' Lights up RCB Training Session

Virat Kohli is one of the top performing batters of the ongoing IPL 2023 and it’s reflecting on his mood during training sessions for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ahead of the team’s big-ticket clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli was all smiles during a training session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The franchise shared a few glimpses of Kohli’s cheerful mood, labelling it as a “Monday motivation."

The former RCB captain remains an influential figure on and off the field for RCB and has been spotted several times helping the youngsters sharing with them his vast experience.

He has also served as an interim captain in the past few games in the absence of designated skipper Faf du Plessis who has been used as an Impact Player due to fitness concerns.

Kohli’s smiling face has unquestionably brought delight to the Bangalore fans, who are hoping to pick up a valuable two points from the Lucknow game.

Some fans also revealed their desire for Kohli to score a century in the away fixture.

The match against LSG is special to Kohli due to another fact that his wife Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

Kohli will aim to get the best out of the game as a birthday gift to the Bollywood diva. Anushka has always been a supportive figure for Kohli, backing the cricketer when he was going through a lean patch for a prolonged period.

Kohli is in a good form with the bat while playing as an opener alongside captain Du Plessis.

He has already struck as many as five 50-plus scores in eight appearances this season, aggregating 333 runs in total. But his relative low scoring rate in some innings has been questioned by some former cricketers.

RCB are will be hoping to bounce bck from a 21-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match.

They are at the sixth spot in the points tally with four victories and as many defeats to their name. A win over Lucknow can find Bangalore a place among the top four.

