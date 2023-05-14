'Ball that Got Manish Pandey was Like Shane Warne's Ball of the Century': Ex-IND Opnere Lauds Harpreet Brar

Former India opener Virender Sehwag seemed highly impressed by the youngsters of Punjab Kings who stepped up on Saturday night with some remarkable performances against Delhi Capitals. Opening batter Prabhsimran Singh notched up his maiden IPL hundred, scoring 103 off 65 balls to help Punjab post 167/7 in 20 overs. Later, Harpreet Brar ran through the DC top-order and returned figures of 4 for 30 in 4 overs to hand the visitors a 31-run win.

Heaping praise on the youngsters, Sehwag said it was the first time when PBKS won a match due to Punjabis.

“This is the first time that Punjab won due to the Punjabis. Be it Prabhsimran or Brar, both of them play for PCA and PBKS, and won the game for their side with wonderful displays," said Sehwag.

The former Punjab captain spoke highly of Brar who was the pick of the bowlers in the cash against Delhi Capitals. The left-arm orthodox bowler dismissed David Warner, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey to break DC’s back in New Delhi.

Highlighting Manish Pandey’s dismissal, Sehwag said the delivery was like ‘Shane Warne’s ball of the century’.

“Brar was incredible. To bowl an over in the Powerplay and being hit for runs, the way he made a comeback in wonderful fashion. The ball that got Manish Pandey was like Shane Warne’s ball of the century. The ball that sent Warner packing was also good, Riley Rossouw played a bad shot. But overall, it was very intelligent bowling from Brar," Sehwag added.

If Prabhsimran showed tremendous resolve during his 65-ball 103 to single-handedly power PBKS to 167 for 7, Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) then spun a web to strangle Delhi’s chase as the home side managed just 135 for 8, despite a sizzling 27-ball 54 by skipper David Warner.

The win took Punjab to 12 points from 12 games, just outside the top four but they will need to win the next two matches as well to keep hopes of a playoff, while it was the end of the road for Delhi.