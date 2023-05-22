Watch: MS Dhoni Receives a Rousing Welcome as Chennai Super Kings Return Home for IPL 2023 Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings have flown home for the IPL playoffs after a clinical performance in the national capital helped them qualify to the next round. A video shared by the social media handle of the franchise shows captain MS Dhoni and co receiving a rousing reception at the Chennai from their fans as the players boarded the team bus just outside the facility.

The video ends with fans chanting Dhoni’s name.

CSK outclassed DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday to punch their ticket in the playoffs. The four-time IPL champions thus completed a terrific comeback after finishing ninth last season, exiting in the league stage itself.

This is the record 12th time in the history of IPL that CSK have finished among the top-four of the standings.

Their have been just two seasons in 16 years of IPL when they’ve finished outside the top-four (two seasons they were suspended).

When asked why CSK have been so consistent, Dhoni replied, “There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team. Credit to the management as well, they always back us. But, the players are most important, without the players we can’t do anything."

When asked the quality he looks for in players, Dhoni said CSK go for those who keep the team ahead of their own performances.

“I think we need to figure out and pick players who are team first - not bothered about individual performance and perform the best at knockout stages. It is difficult to judge from the outside, we try and adjust to the players and environment as well. Even if they come 10%, we can adjust 50% to fit them better into the team," he said.

The first qualifier will be played on May 23 at the Chepauk Stadium.