WATCH: Rajasthan Royals' 'Class of 2023' Signs off in Style

The Rajasthan Royals squad signed off from the 2023 edition of the IPL with a video of the players striking a pose with the picturesque background of the city of Jaipur.

The video started off with a profile shot of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has a robust social media following, walking towards the RR unit sat ready to pose for a conventional team picture.

But, as soon as Chahal walks up to the unit, he kneels down on one leg and strikes a pose similar to that of world-renowned sprinter Usain Bolt, while the rest of the players hit a pose that suited their fancies, as the phrase ‘Class of 2023’ seemed to be embossed across the foot of the freeze frame.

RR failed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoff despite having a strong start to the season.

The losing finalists of the previous edition headed the table during the opening couple of weeks before being surpassed by other teams. The Jaipur-based team registered 14 points from as many games as they won 7 of their outings while tasting defeat on 7 other occasions.

Gujarat Titans were the first team to seal qualification as they booked their slot in the playoff before their final game against RCB on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings progressed with a dominating win over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, followed by Lucknow Super Giants’ 1-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, which earned LSG the third qualification spot too.

The final slot was up for grabs as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore were all in contention ahead of Sunday’s games, but MI effectively knocked RR out of the running with their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB, who could have advanced to the playoff with a win over GT, bottled their opportunity as they conceded defeat against the champions and were shown the exit door as MI booked the last available playoff berth.