WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Mumbai Indians for 'Best' Anniversary Gift After Win over LSG

Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Mumbai Indians after their 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) put on 66 to help guide five-time champions MI to 182-8 as Akash Madhwal took five wickets for as many runs to bowl LSG out for 101.

ALSO WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar, Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma Celebrate MI’s Big Win in IPL Eliminator, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

It was a perfect gift for Sachin Tendulkar on his wedding anniversary.

“This is the best gift I can get for my anniversary," Sachin said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Instagram.

In the dressing room after the victory, when Sachin was asked to speak about the match, the legendary cricketer said: “Green and Surya’s partnership kind of set the platform for us. 182 on this big ground, was a good total. The wicket played differently compared to the last game when we went out to the field, it was as if you were defending 145. That kind of feeling standards were set. I thought it was incredible."

“I have to mention fielding because I thought that was one of the reasons Badonieplayed that shot. And to me, that was the turning point of the game. Yes, Krunal’s wicket was important, but those two wickets in that over forced him to play that shot. A few dot balls and then he goes across the line. To me that was the turning point of the game. So, very well done. So I thought overall, everyone chipped in. Incredible, Madhwal, continue the good work," he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Have Muted Mango, Sweet, Aam Among Other Terms on Twitter; Here’s Why

Advertisement

WATCH:

Advertisement

ALSO WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav’s Hilarious Mid-flight ‘Lemon Prank’ Leaves a Sleepy Tilak Varma All Confused

Five-time winners Mumbai Indins, with the win, booked a meeting with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 on Friday. The winners of that clash will meet Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.