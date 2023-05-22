Watch: Shubman Gill Finishes it Off in Style With a Six, Ian Bishop's Stirring Commentary is Icing on the Cake During RCB vs GT

Ian Bishop’s stirring commentary was the icing on the cake as Shubman Gill produced a breathtaking show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in an IPL 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

Needing eight runs to win in the final over while chasing 198, Gill had struck 98 off 50. Wayne Parnell delivered a waist-high no-ball before bowling a wide yorker to cut down the requirement to six six.

Parnell then bowled it in the slot which Gill bashed over long-on for the winning six and it also brought up his second consecutive IPL century in a row.

Watch Gill’s winning six and how Bishop captured it with his words below

With his stunning knock of 104 not out, Gill has jumped to the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap now. He’s now 50 runs away from the current leader Faf du Plessis and considering the GT opener’s form, he could overtake the South African in the first qualifier itself.

Gill admitted he wasn’t able to convert his good start in the first half of the season but is happy it’s now working out for him.

“I am in good form, it’s about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it’s all working out for me in the business end of the IPL," Gill told Ravi Shastri during the post-match presentation.

Gill then explained what has helped him in converting the starts now.

“You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief, that’s more important," he said.

With allrounder Vijay Shankar, who came in to bat at No.3, Gill added 123 runs for the second wicket.

However, Shankar wasn’t at his best at the start but once he got accustomed to the conditions, he belted a quickfire fifty.

“He (Shankar) was trying to hit too hard when he came in. We had a conversation and I told him to hold his shape and just try to time it. Once he found the momentum, he’s someone who can hit the ball a long way," Gill said.

GT next face Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. We have got a great bowling attack for that wicket in particular and hopefully we’ll make it to the final for the second time," Gill said.