WATCH: Unseen Video of Jadeja's Chat With CSK CEO Amid Rumours of Rift With MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings stormed into the final of the IPL 2023 with their 15-run win over defending champions Gujarat Titans. It is the 10th final that the ultra-successful franchise will be part of in the history of the tournament.

As MS Dhoni and Co. prepare for the summit clash, once again an encounter against Gujarat, a video of Ravindra Jadeja having an animated conversation with the CEO of the team, Kasi Vishwanathan after the Tamil Nadu-based team’s win over the holders in the qualifier 1 has grabbed the headlines.

The clipping comes on the back of an unexpected scenario in which Jadeja was given a stern talking to, after CSK’s final group game against Delhi Capitals. Dhoni was unimpressed after Jadeja attempted to beat DC skipper David Warner with pace, despite Dhoni repeatedly asking him to take the pace off the ball so as to make it a bit more difficult for the Australian to score.

However, Chennai ended up winning the match and moved to the qualifier, in which they beat GT and reached the championship game.

Jadeja took to him social media handles to post cryptic messages such as one post with the caption ‘Karma’ and another post that read ‘Upstox knows but..some fans don’t’ after he was presented with the ‘most valuable player of the game’ for his performance in the qualifier.

CSK put up a score of 172 for the loss of 7 wickets in qualifier 1 against GT as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for the home side with 60 off 44 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Devon Conway contributed 40 runs while Jadeja chipped in with 22 runs.

GT, chasing the target, could only manage to put 157 runs on the board as the CSK bowling unit cleaned out the holders thanks to Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pthirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Jadeja, who picked up 2 wickets apiece, while Tushar Deshpande claimed one scalp.

CSK are slated to take on GT in the final of the IPL 2023 on 28 May, Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.