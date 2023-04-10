IPL 2023: Wayne Parnel Dismisses Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in 1st Over of RCB Debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed Wayne Parnel as injured Reece Topley’s replacement for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the South African pacer took two crucial wickets on his RCB debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

In the fourth over of the LSG chase, after RCB posted a daunting 212/2 from their 20 overs, Parnel dismissed Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

On the fourth ball of that over, Parnel bowled a length delivery, which nipped away forcing Hooda to push at the delivery. The batter only managed to get an edge on it and even though it would die on its way to the keeper but Dinesh Karthik held on. The third umpire had to be consulted as it turned out, Karthik had managed to catch the ball before it bounced. Hooda had to depart for 9 runs from 10 balls.

On the very last ball of the over, Parnell dismissed Krunal for a duck. The bowler bowled another length delivery which was moving away from the batter as Krunal too pushed at it. He also managed to edge it straight to the keeper.

Topley was roped in by RCB for an amount of RS 1.9 crore. He returned with figures of 2-0-14-1 before sustaining a shoulder injury against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their campaign opener last week.

RCB will be Parnell’s third franchise in the IPL. He had represented Delhi Daredevils and now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the past. The South African speedster has played 26 IPL matches and has picked up as many wickets, averaging almost 27. His best bowling figures are 3 for 27.

Parnell also comes with a vast cricketing experience in the international circuit. He has represented South Africa in 56 T20Is and has scalped 59 wickets at an average of 25.64.

