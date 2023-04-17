IPL 2023: Why Harshal Patel Was Not Allowed to Complete Last Over Against CSK - Revealed

Harshal Patel provided Royal Challengers Bangalore with a key breakthrough as he removed Devon Conway before the Chennai Super Kings opener could score the third century of the IPL 2023 season after Harry Brook and Venkatesh Iyer, however, towards the end of his spell, Patel was taken off and was not allowed to complete his over, with Glenn Maxwell replacing the Indian pacer.

Chennai Super Kings recorded their highest total against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as CSK posted a total of 226/6 after being invited to bat first by RCB captain Faf du Plessis.

While RCB were able to remove Ruturaj Gaikwad early however, all of the remaining CSK batters converted their starts and helped the four-time IPL champs to a massive total.

Both Devon Conway and Shivam Dube scored fifties, the former scored 83 runs in 45 balls, the latter got 52 in 27 balls with a destructive strike rate of 192.59.

Ajinkya Rahane scored a quickfire 37-run inning in 20 balls, and Ambati Rayudu’s 6-ball 14 set up a thrilling finish to the match.

It was an eventful final over as Harshal Patel came to seal a flourishing finish for his side, but he bowled two waist-high no balls and according to the rules, he was not allowed to complete the over.

Maxwell took over and was decked into the stands as Ravindra Jadeja launched the no-ball into the crowd, but was dismissed on the next ball. CSK skipper Dhoni subsequently came on to bat but could only score 1 run.

Chennai Super Kings did put up a fight-worthy total but they were being matched by RCB in their chase as Virat Kohli suffered a freak dismissal, Mahipal Lomror couldn’t open his account, but Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both scored their respective fifties to entertain the Bengaluru-crowd.

Utilising the shorter boundary of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Maxwell got his fifty in 24 balls while RCB captain Du Plessis got his half-century in 23 balls, setting up a tense finale to the game.

