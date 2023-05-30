IPL 2023: With 28 Wickets in the Season, Mohammad Shami Takes the Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohammad Shami bagged the Purple Cap as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 concluded on Monday night. The right-arm quick ended the season with as many as 28 wickets in 17 matches, averaging 18.64. Shami also picked up a couple of four-wicket hauls this season and his best bowling figures were 4 for 11 – against Delhi Capitals.

Shami was among the wicket throughout the season, barring the big final against Chennai Super Kings, which was the longest-ever in terms of the no. of hours consumed to get concluded. After a 2-hour long rain break, the CSK got a revised target of 171 runs which needed to be chased down in 15 overs. But Shami had no luck against the CSK batters. He ended up conceding 29 runs in 3 overs.

After a tough outing in Ahmedabad, Shami opened up on his spell. Usually, he picked up wickets in the Powerplay but he hardly found any success in the big final.

“It is always enjoyable for the viewers, but difficult to execute. Only two fielders allowed outside, lots of responsibility but that’s my role in the team. If you are bowling in the right areas, you will get rewards - be in red ball or white ball," said Shami at the post-match presentation.

Shami picked his second four-fer against the Sunrisers after which he went on to scalp five more wickets to notch the top-spot on the Purple Cap list. His teammate Mohit Sharma ended second on the list with 27 wickets in just 14 matches while Rashid Khan is third with as many wickets in 17 games.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium