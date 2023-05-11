'Selectors Missed a Trick..': Anil Kumble's Blunt Verdict on Wriddhiman Saha's Exclusion From WTC Squad

After KL Rahul picked up a thigh injury during the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign, it put India’s plans for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in jeopardy since Rahul was seen as the ideal candidate to keep the stumps in the summit clash against Australia.

With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to the horror car accident he suffered last year, KS Bharat has been keeping the stumps alongside Rahul and the pair of them shared the duties behind the wickets during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 earlier this year.

After Rahul was ruled out of the WTC final, the BCCI named Ishan Kishan as his replacement, although Bharat is expected to continue his duties behind the stumps for the marquee clash against Australia which will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Won’t See MS Dhoni Making Basic Errors..’: Aakash Chopra Reveals Major Flaw For Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Former Indian coach Anil Kumble however feels that the selectors ‘missed a trick’ by not including Wriddhiman Saha in the squad for the WTC final ahead of Kishan.

Saha was the first-choice wicketkeeper for India for many years, bridging the gap between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. The 38-year-old has shone brightly in IPL 2023 season for Gujarat Titans and as per Kumble he should’ve made the cut for the WTC final squad.

“Look at Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps, he’s been outstanding through this season, not just behind the stumps even in front of the stumps for Gujarat Titans. He’s been very consistent, he goes unnoticed behind the stumps but he’s one of India’s best wicketkeepers," said Kumble on JioCinema’s Insider’s Feed show.

ALSO READ| ‘Seeing MS Dhoni Limping…’: Irfan Pathan Recalls CSK Skipper Running Like Cheetah Between Wickets

Advertisement

“I have a feeling that the selectors missed a trick for the World Test Championship (final), he’s someone who should be a part of that squad. I know KS Bharat is in the team, he’s done well whenever he’s got the opportunity but Wriddhi Saha is outstanding behind the stumps and he’s done exceptionally well whenever the opportunity has come his way even in front of the stumps with his batting," added Kumble.

Rahul recently revealed that he has successfully undergone surgery and will look to be back for the Indian team as he starts his road to recovery.

Advertisement

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.