'Practice That Shot in the Dug-out': Sunil Gavaskar's Brutal Take on Wriddhiman Saha's 'Foolish' Dismissal

Sunil Gavaskar was not at all pleased with Wriddhiman Saha after the veteran batter gifted away his wicket to Delhi Capitals as David Warner and Co defeated Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Saha hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to IPL 2023 season and has failed to shine with the bat this season.

The 38-year-old did show his value to his side by taking a couple of important catches earlier in the match while Delhi Capitals were batting and they were struggling to get to grips against Mohammed Shami who claimed 4 wickets on the night and won the Player of the Match award despite being on the losing side.

Shami gave away just 11 runs but it was Khaleel Ahmed who dismissed Saha in the first over of Gujarat’s chase as they ultimately fell to a narrow 5-run defeat against Delhi.

Saha failed to deal with Khaleel’s swinging deliveries, he kept poking his bat out on a couple of balls before being beaten, and ultimately he ended up giving away a thick edge to wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Commentating on the dismissal on air, Gavaskar weighed down heavily on Saha following his ‘foolish’ shot selection.

“Too late my friend. All your experience matters nothing when you play a shot like that. You can go and practice that shot in the dug-out," said Gavaskar.

He added, “The words that you pronounced ‘fullish’, can be said differently with a double oo in it for the shots that were played."

After both openers Saha and Shubman Gill failed to shine against Delhi, skipper Hardik Pandya came out to bat at number 3 and smashed a fifty but failed to carry his side over the line.

Gujarat Titans needed 12 runs to win in the final over, Rahul Tewatia and Hardik were on strike, Tewatia had just smashed 3 sixes straight against Anrich Nortje in the previous over but Ishant Sharma kept his nerve, and dismissed Rahul in the fourth ball of the last over of the innings, giving away just 6 runs and sealing an incredible win for his side.

